Curfew extended again: Gov. DeWine orders Ohio’s curfew to remain in effect until January 23

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday that the overnight curfew introduced in an effort to limit person-to-person contacts will be extended again.
The extension of the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is now in effect until Jan. 23, 2021, Gov. DeWine said.
“This is because we don’t yet know what effect the holidays may have on our hospitals and health care systems, so we must continue to be cautious,” the governor stated during Wednesday’s briefing.
The initial three-week curfew was first implemented by Gov. DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud on Nov. 17 through Dec. 10.
Retail stores are ordered to close under the curfew, while restaurants could stay open after 10 p.m. for delivery and takeout services only.
Unnecessary and non-essential travel is prohibited.
