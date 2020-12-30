Grand jury indicts man for murdering Garfield Heights mother in front of her kids on I-77

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 34-year-old man for shooting and killing a woman inside a car on I-77 in front of two of her children.
Cleveland police said Ellis Wilson was driving with Breyana Presley around one a.m. on Dec. 17 when he shot her multiple times.
After the shooting, the car crashed into the center median near the Harvard Avenue exit ramp and came to rest on the shoulder.
Police said Wilson then ran from the car, but was found hiding in the brush alongside the freeway.
The children, ages eight months and 12-years-old, were not injured.
“This barbaric individual executed the victim in front of her children,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “Our hearts go out to her family as they grieve this tragic loss.”
Wilson is being held on a $1 million bond and will be arraigned on Jan. 28.
