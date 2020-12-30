Great Lakes Brewing Co. to temporarily close for winter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Great Lakes Brewery Co. announced on Wednesday the brewpub will temporarily close.
“As we continue to navigate the current health crisis, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close the brewpub for the winter season beginning Jan. 1,” a statement from the business read.
Takeout, delivery and outdoor dining at the brewpub will end at 10 p.m. on Dec. 31.
A reopening date has not been announced. The business’s statement said that date will be influenced by a number of factors, including safety of staff and guests.
The gift shop will remain open starting Jan. 2.
