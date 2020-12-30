Kirtland college student stepping up to help disabled Vietnam veteran on the brink of homelessness

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Kent State University student from a military family in Kirtland is stepping up to help a disabled Vietnam veteran on the brink of homelessness.
Alessandra Braud learned about the veteran’s needs through a mutual friend on Facebook.
What started as she and her brother providing basic care items has evolved into a fundraising campaign to get the man, who she simply refers to as Al, out of his deteriorating mobile home.
“On Christmas Day half of his trailer fell in,” she said.
The heavy snowfall was too much for the structure to handle and the subsequent leaks and damage created unsafe living conditions.
That’s when the community stepped in to help.
“If it hadn’t been for these people. I wouldn’t have what I have today. They’ve helped me out a lot,” Al told 19 News.
The young volunteers have been raising money and helping Al and his cat with their basic needs.
“Since we come from a family that has military, it kind of hit close to home. Of course I was going to help,” said Braud. “He’s the same age as my uncle, so it hits close to home.”
She and her brother have been unpacking Al’s trailer; they’re hoping to get his belongings into storage while he stays in a hotel.
He’s been staying at a nearby Days Inn where the owners’ offered a complimentary week-long stay. Through donations, the volunteers have been able to keep the room through January 22.
They’re hoping to raise enough to get him into a more permanent and safe living situations.
