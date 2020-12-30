Long lines for food distribution; food bank sees new families in need

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank says it’s continuing to see new families in need through their weekly food distributions.
On Wednesday, a video posted to Twitter by Matt Sexton showed dozens of cars lined up from the Municipal Lot to East 55th Street.
“The line started forming this morning for a distribution that started at 1 o’clock this afternoon,” said Kristin Warzocha, president and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
She says they served 3,000 families Wednesday, but that’s not even the record.
The food bank served 5,000 families in one day the week before Thanksgiving. Warzocha says that’s by far the most served in one day this year.
“The numbers have been very, very high, and we are so pleased there is relief coming - federal relief for families,” Warzocha said. “It can’t get here quickly enough. Folks are really struggling.”
Although another stimulus check is on the way. Warzocha says they’re seeing new families in need.
“There are some families that had an emergency fund. They had some savings put away, but if they lost jobs in March or April, you know they’ve unfortunately had to spend through that money so they’re turning to us for the first time,” she said.
The food bank says the federal Farmer to Families food program is ending December 31st, leaving the organization to find other ways to provide fresh produce to families.
Warzocha says some more federal help is on the way and the increase in SNAP benefits will hopefully help.
“I expect that we will be continuing to respond to this pandemic and its economic impacts at a very high level through 2021 and possibly well beyond that,” she said.
For more information on food distribution locations call the help center at 216.738.2067 or click here.
