New Franklin police searching for three suspects involved in violent home invasion

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New Franklin police are on the hunt for three people involved in a violent home invasion.
“I was honestly just really surprised. That’s something that doesn’t really happen in this area in such a small town,” said neighbor Kyle Starling.
The robbery happened Monday evening at a home on Limbach Road. Kate Moore and Kyle Starling live a few houses down. They were stunned to learn that a violent crime had been committed on their quiet street.
“I guess I could say that pretty much everyone has home security in their own ways, but it’s still terrifying especially out in this dead-end road,” Moore said. “No one comes down here unless they live down here, so it was terrifying to say the least.”
Police say they are currently searching for three suspects that took off in a white SUV after the robbery. Police wouldn’t give 19 News anymore information but the Barberton Herald says the victim was distracted by a woman who claimed to be looking for her dog and then two men broke into her home, pistol whipped her, and tied her up while they robbed her, getting away with firearms, jewelry, and cash.
“It makes me more nervous if I’m home by myself but like I said we have things to protect ourselves so hopefully it does not happen again, but I would say - being a woman - I’m definitely... more scared,” Moore said.
New Franklin police are still searching for these three robbery suspects. If you have any information contact New Franklin Police at 330-882-3281.
