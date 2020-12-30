No new deaths, toddler among 222 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the city, keeping the total cumulative deaths at 180 citywide.
There were 222 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city as of Dec. 30, which brings the total cumulative to 18,838 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include people whose ages range from under 3-years-old to their 90s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Two cases were transferred when CDPH learned the individuals were not Cleveland residents.
As of Dec. 30, there are 620,181 confirmed cases and 8,009 confirmed fatalities throughout the state.
Health officials reported more than 19.6 million cases and 340,004 deaths in the U.S.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there was a single-day spike of 133 COVID-19 deaths and 8,178 new cases.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.
CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.
