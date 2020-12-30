Northeast Ohio weather: Rain changes to snow this evening, a break in the rain for New Year’s Eve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Widespread rain showers will gradually change to snow from west to east over the course of the evening.
Be careful if you plan on traveling around the area.
This whole slug of precipitation will move out of our area by 2 a.m., so it isn’t going to snow very long.
Any accumulation will be very light, a dusting to one inch at most.
Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight.
High pressure will briefly build over us Thursday and Thursday night, making for a nice, dry ending to the year.
We’re forecasting mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s on New Year’s Eve day (Thursday).
Temperatures will fall into the low 20s on New Year’s Eve night, and we will stay dry all through the evening.
Our next system will be developing near the Gulf of Mexico Thursday night.
This area of low pressure will move northeast through the Great Lakes Friday and Saturday.
The precipitation will begin sometime Friday morning as a little freezing rain and possibly some sleet, too.
As temperatures rise into the 40s, any frozen precipitation will change to rain.
Watch for slick spots during the first part of the day and wet roads during the afternoon and evening hours.
Rain and rumbles of thunder will carry us into the first Friday night of 2021.
A few showers may even linger into Saturday morning.
Highs on Saturday will top out in the mid 40s, but will mainly occur in the morning.
Temperatures will only be in the upper 30s by mid-to-late afternoon.
