Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy and mild today with mainly afternoon showers; afternoon temperatures in the 40s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Get ready for a windy today with up to 40 mph gusts out of the south.
There is a cold front forecast to track through this evening.
Warmer air has moved in.
Afternoon temperatures will be well in the 40s.
Showers develop from west to east today.
Most of the rain will fall this afternoon and evening across our part of the state.
Looks like around a half inch or so of rain is in the forecast.
The rain tonight ends from west to east as the cold front continues to push east.
Colder air builds in.
A blustery night ahead as the winds turn west at 10-20 mph.
Temperatures drop to around 30 degrees by early tomorrow morning.
