Ohio reports single-day spike of 133 COVID-19 deaths and 8,178 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 8,855 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 690,748 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a briefing on Wednesday; his first public press conference in a week.
The 24-hour increase of 8,178 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Additionally, 133 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 70,567 total cases and 846 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 38,002 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 5,837 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
