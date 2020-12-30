Ohio trooper captures dramatic dash camera video of near-collision involving tractor-trailer

By Chris Anderson | December 30, 2020 at 10:29 AM EST - Updated December 30 at 10:29 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared video from a trooper’s dash camera showing a near-collision.

In the video, a commercial vehicle is seen veering across the center yellow lines and nearly striking a car in front of the OSHP Athens Post trooper.

Check out this scary moment as a commercial vehicle almost causes a head-on crash... right in front of an Athens Post...

The driver of the tractor-trailer was eventually stopped by the Ohio trooper.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said distracted and impaired driving violations continue to be a focus heading into the new year.

