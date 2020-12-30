Ohio trooper captures dramatic dash camera video of near-collision involving tractor-trailer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol shared video from a trooper’s dash camera showing a near-collision.
In the video, a commercial vehicle is seen veering across the center yellow lines and nearly striking a car in front of the OSHP Athens Post trooper.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was eventually stopped by the Ohio trooper.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said distracted and impaired driving violations continue to be a focus heading into the new year.
