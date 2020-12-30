Plea change expected from Portage County school coach accused of trying to form sexual relationship with teen

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old middle school coach arrested and accused of trying to meet a 14-year-old child for sex is due in a Portage County courtroom on Monday.

Tyler Coia is expected to change his plea in the case during a 9:30 a.m. hearing.

Investigators with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office said Coia used Snapchat to contact a 14-year-old with the intent to form a sexual relationship.

The Ravenna man initially pleaded guilty to one count of importuning at his arraignment in December 2020.

Coia was hired to coach the middle school boys track team for James A. Garfield Local Schools, the district’s superintendent said. Past coaching jobs include stints with Crestwood Local Schools and Ravenna City Schools.

This story will be updated.

