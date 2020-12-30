Portage County middle school track coach charged with importuning

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old school coach was arrested for trying to meet a teenager on social media with the intent to sexually harm them, according to the Portage County Sheriff.
Court documents show Tyler Coia attempted to meet a 14-year-old via Snapchat.
It is not clear if the 14-year-old was a male or a female.
Coia, of Ravenna, pleaded not guilty to one count of importuning at his arraignment on Dec. 29 and is out on a $25,000 bond.
Coia was hired to coach middle school boys track for James A. Garfield Local Schools last school year, but was extremely limited in his time there with students due to the pandemic, said James A. Garfield Local Schools Superintendent Ted Lysiak.
“Coia has not worked for our schools in any capacity this school year. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities on this matter,” said Lysiak.
Crestwood Local Schools Superintendent David Toth said Coia coached in the district in 2018.
Ravenna City Schools Superintendent Dennis Honkala said Coia coached for them from 2015-16.
Coia will be back in Portage County Municipal Court on Dec. 31 for a preliminary hearing.
