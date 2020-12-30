Solon City School District makes Top 20 in 2021 Best School Districts in America

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Niche ranked Solon City School District as the 19th in their 2021 list of Best School Districts in America.
The website for researching U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, and companies ranks nearly 100,000 schools and districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents.
Out of 605 school districts, Niche ranked SCSD as:
- #2 in Best School Districts in Ohio
- #2 in Best Places to Teach in Ohio
- #3 in Districts with the Best Teachers in Ohio
Niche based part of SCSD’s rank on its “4,535 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 18 to 1. According to state test scores, 95% of students are at least proficient in math and 92% in reading.”
SCSD was not the only Northeast Ohio school district to rank among the top in the Buckeye State.
Out of 605 school districts, Niche ranked Beachwood City School District as:
- #6 in Best School Districts in Ohio
- #4 in Best Places to Teach in Ohio
- #1 in Safest School Districts in Ohio
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.