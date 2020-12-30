What will the Cleveland Browns playoff spot be?

Cleveland controls its own destiny. A victory over Pittsburgh and the playoff drought is over. A loss and things get very complicated from there. The Steelers are giving the Browns some more help. Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be held out of the game. Mason Rudolph replaces him. The Browns dominated Rudolph in the meeting in Cleveland last season. TO bad it was overshadowed by the fight at the end of the game. The Steelers are also expected to rest other key players at some point on Sunday.