CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - To say that Sunday’s regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium is one of the biggest games since returning to the NFL would be an understatement.
The Browns are looking to end the longest current playoff drought in the league. Cleveland’s last playoff appearance took place in the 2002 season. It resulted in a loss to the aforementioned Steelers.
Despite losing to the New York Jets last Sunday, the Browns are still in the AFC playoffs, but barely. The Steelers come from behind win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday puts the Browns in the seventh spot in the AFC, the final playoff position.
Cleveland controls its own destiny. A victory over Pittsburgh and the playoff drought is over. A loss and things get very complicated from there. The Steelers are giving the Browns some more help. Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be held out of the game. Mason Rudolph replaces him. The Browns dominated Rudolph in the meeting in Cleveland last season. TO bad it was overshadowed by the fight at the end of the game. The Steelers are also expected to rest other key players at some point on Sunday.
With all that said, the 19 News sports team wants to know what will the Cleveland Browns playoff spot be. Is it as simple as win and you are in, or could another heartbreak be heading Cleveland’s way. It’s the Hyundai pigskin poll question of the week. Final results will be announced during Serpentini Tailgate 19, Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
