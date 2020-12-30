Shortage in nurses to combat COVID-19 hits Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Baby-Boom generation ages the demand for nurses continues has continued to expand. Add the COVID-19 pandemic on top of that trend and hospitals and other care facilities are feeling the crunch.
In Cuyahoga County there are 13 nurses for every 1,000 patients.
19 News talked with a staffing agency that is finding it increasingly hard to staff good people.
“We need some new people to come and fill some of these shifts,” said Arias Mattis the office manager at EduCare Medical Staffing agency in Cleveland.
Right now the need and demand for qualified nurses is high; especially for traveling nurses.
The problem is real, and nursing school enrollment is not keeping pace with projected demand, due to COVID-19.
Even though enrollment is up, it’s not even to keep pace with the increase in need for nurses.
Those travelling nurses are desperately in need and as a result can command premium pay and perks. Many get all kinds of extras to work… like free housing and meal and travel vouchers of in some cases a $100 a day.
Naushay Adams, a registered nurse and the CEO of Educare, is a little nervous, seeing the direction the medical staffing agency is headed. Her company employs more than 300 temporary nurses across the state.
Her business is growing, but the risk to reward ratio with the coronavirus makes her fearful.
“I am afraid for my staff. You got a whole building that went out with COVID-19,” said Adams. “But as nurses we adjust, and this is what we do.”
Ohio is getting it done; despite its 16 nurses to every 1,000 patients.
Other states like Nevada and California have it worse.
Still the work must be done. Mattis says in her business it’s something you can not avoid.
“It is hard because a lot of people are out with COVID,” said the office manager. “Some people are afraid to work some COVID Units; especially with nursing homes and how people were passing previously. It’s just a fearful situation.”
Adams, EduCare’s CEO, agrees. She is reminded constantly that COVID-19 is making harder to fill a staffing roster.
“Hospitals are short., Nursing Homes and the jails are short. We don’t have enough people to provide the flu vaccines …..you name it and we are short,” said Adams.
