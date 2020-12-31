2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball Drop returns for New Year’s Eve 2021
By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The ninth annual Chagrin Falls Popcorn Ball Drop will make history this New Year’s Eve featuring its largest popcorn ball to date.

The iconic event is returning in 2021 after skipping a year, opting last Dec. to ditch the popcorn ball for a lit-up toilet lid display that read “Flush 2020.”

According to a news release, Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop will ring in 2022 with a 250-pound, 6-foot tall popcorn ball named Jupiter.

The shop’s popcorn ball is legendary: Its been stolen... and returned. There is even a 24-minute video about the inception of the popcorn ball.

Three months of work went into constructing Jupiter, now big enough to contain nearly 13,500 three-inch popcorn balls, according to the release.

The popcorn ball will be sent up the Chagrin Falls Village flagpole on Thursday to be released at midnight Friday.

The event kicks off at 10:30 p.m. with music, dancing and snacks.

Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop is located at 53 N. Main Street.

