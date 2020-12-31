Cuyahoga County extends real estate tax deadline to Jan. 28 due to postal service concerns

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County on Wednesday extended the real estate tax deadline to Jan. 28.
The one-week extension comes as mail delays continue to plague Cuyahoga County and other Northeast Ohio communities.
The county website said, “the postal service may not be able to timely deliver tax bills.”
The bills will be mailed on Jan. 4, but you can also view your bill online by clicking here.
You can pay by mail, online, on the phone or at the drop box.
You can also pay in-person. When you deliver an in-person payment you must be screened prior to entering, wear a face mask and maintain socially distance.
