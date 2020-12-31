FDA recalls products from pet food brand after 28 deaths, 8 illnesses in dogs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Food and Drug Administration is recalling certain Sportmix pet food products, saying 28 dogs have died and eight have fallen ill after consuming the food.
The FDA said the food contains potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin, which is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus.
If you feed you pet any of these items, check your expiration dates and lot code information to see if your bag falls under the recall:
- Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag
- Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
- Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag
- Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag
- Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag
- Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag
Click here for a list of recalled items. The FDA said the product list may expand as more details become available.
If your pet has eaten a recalled item, consult your vet immediately.
Aflatoxin poisoning can cause sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice, and diarrhea in pets, according to the FDA.
Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. manufactures Sportmix pet food products, according to the FDA.
Additional recall information is listed here.
