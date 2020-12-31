Northeast Ohio Weather: Mostly cloudy today and colder; temperatures in the lower to middle 30s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure west of our area this morning will build into Northeast Ohio this afternoon.
This will keep us dry today.
We have widespread clouds in place this morning.
There will be breaks in the clouds this afternoon.
I’m going to keep the temperatures steady in the lower to middle 30s today.
The wind is not a problem.
A chill in the air tonight with a partly cloudy sky and a light wind.
Temperatures will drop well in the 20s by early tomorrow morning.
Happy New Year from the 19 First Alert Team.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.