No suspect(s) in Akron shooting that killed 19-year-old man, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County authorities are investigating the killing of a 19-year-old man.
The crime occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday near the 900 block of Baughman St. in Akron, according to a release.
Summit County Medical Examiner Gary Guenther said officers found the victim in a front lawn with multiple gunshot wounds.
EMS took him to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he later died.
The victim’s identity is not yet released.
Akron police said there is no suspect information.
Call Akron police at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS with tips.
You can also text tips to 274-637.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
