Police seek man accused of stealing car from Lorain parking lot (Source: Lorain County CSI via Facebook)
By Avery Williams | December 31, 2020 at 7:53 AM EST - Updated December 31 at 7:54 AM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County authorities released photos of a man they claim stole of car.

The crime occurred near the intersections of 28th St. and Broadway Avenue in the parking lot of the BP gas station.

Witnesses told police the suspect may be experiencing homelessness.

He frequents the area, witnesses told police.

The suspect may be wearing a maroon sweatshirt, Lorain County CSI said in a Facebook post.

Posted by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification on Thursday, December 31, 2020

Call or text Lorain County Detective Gray at (440) 654-3397 with tips.

