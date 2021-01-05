Cleveland mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, has another brush with law while already on probation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland confirmed the mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson, is once again in trouble with the law.
This time is as a suspect in a domestic disturbance incident reported by Cleveland Police on Dec. 18, 2020 shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to the city of Cleveland.
The victim told police Jackson struck her in the head or face two or three times, according to the police incident report. The altercation occurred, she told police, after she asked Jackson to get her a diaper so she could change their child.
Jackson told authorities the two argued because the victim was upset he did not have the money for her to get her nails done, the report said. He told officers the argument did not turn physical.
The city of Cleveland said the domestic disturbance was brought to the city of Cleveland Prosecutor’s Office’s attention on Dec. 21.
“The city of Cleveland Law Department is in the process of obtaining a special prosecutor to further review this matter,” the City of Cleveland released in a statement on the incident. “It is that prosecutor, without any involvement from the city of Cleveland Prosecutor’s Office or Law Department, who will make all decisions related to the police report.”
Frank Q. Jackson was sentenced to 18 months probation and given a 90 day suspended jail sentence on Jan. 15, 2020, after assaulting an 18-year-old woman on June 10, 2019.
Cleveland Police said Jackson beat the woman with a trailer hitch, choked her, punched her several times, and pulled her across a lawn by the hair on E. 49th Street.
