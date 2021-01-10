Cleveland Public Library adds twist to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr celebration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID has halted many things in the last several months, but it will not stop the 36th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Commemorative Celebration.
However, it has changed it. The celebration honoring the civil rights legend is heading to TV.
19 News has partnered with the Cleveland Public Library to bring the one-hour special to you.
“WOIO is proud to collaborate with Cleveland Public Library on this important program that pays tribute to Dr. King’s legacy and educates our community on the fight for social justice,” said Erik Schrader, General Manager at WOIO and WUAB. “It’s an extension of our work on “The Next 400” project, which is aimed to help us heal from centuries of injustices and the unjust actions witnessed in 2020.”
This year’s theme, “And Justice for All,” is inspired by the work of Dr. King.
“Dr. King’s legacy of fighting for justice for all is still relevant today. We hope this celebration inspires people to find their own way to honor Dr. King in their everyday lives,” said Dr. Sadie Winlock, Chief Equity, Education & Engagement Officer at Cleveland Public Library.
The spirit of the program will continue with a few more special twists.
The program will feature Cleveland Foundation Senior Vice President India Pierce Lee as this year’s recipient of the Drum Major for Change Award.
You don’t want to miss a frank conversation with Rev. Marvin McMickle, the interim pastor at Antioch Baptist Church and two bright, young leaders in Madison Reid, 14, and Noah Foster, 17.
The library will recognize more than two dozen community members living out the dream of Dr. King.
The program also includes performances by the Cleveland Metropolitan School District All-City Arts Choir, The Rubber City Jazz & Blues Festival, a Karamu House reenactment of Robert F. Kennedy’s 1968 eulogy of Dr. King, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Delta Alpha Lambda Chapter, and its Young Esquires.
You can watch the special presentation Sunday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. on CW43.
