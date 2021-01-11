Akron Municipal Court judges say they want the COVID-19 vaccine when it’s available

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Six judges from the Akron Municipal Court voted unanimously to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them.
Judge Jon Oldham says it’s the best way to speed up the wheels of justice which have slowed down at times during the pandemic.
They spoke to 19 News exclusively about the decision.
“The Courthouse wasn’t designed for social distancing,” Oldham said.
Judge Ron Cable is a husband and father of three.
He fears what he could be bringing home to his family from the courthouse every day.
“It scares me because I come into work every day you know I might bring this home so I really feel for the people across the country,” Cable added.
The Judges haven’t been told when the vaccinations will be given…. but in the end both Cable & Oldham want the community to know that taking the vaccine will be a game changer.
“We believe the vaccine is safe we believe it’s the best way for us to overcome this pandemic,” Oldham said.
