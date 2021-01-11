Authorities arrest 18-year-old man in Cleveland who is accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested Devon Mitchell, 18, who is accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man.
Mitchell was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police for homicide.
Authorities said on Sept. 27, 2020, it is alleged that Mitchell, along with three other males shot and killed John Manigault, 19, outside of a home at East 104th Place and Columbia Avenue in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Mitchell was located Monday hiding in the basement of a residence in the 1000 block of East 68th Street.
U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated in a released statement, “Members of our task force have been relentless over the past month looking for this fugitive. Their efforts paid off today and to their credit, another violent homicide suspect is off the streets.”
