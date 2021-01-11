Browns set to take on Chiefs in AFC divisional round Sunday; watch on WOIO

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Fresh off Sunday night’s win against the Steelers, the Browns are wasting no time looking ahead to their next matchup.
The Browns will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round Sunday at 3:05 p.m.
You can watch the game on CBS.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said after Sunday’s win against the Steelers he’s hoping to keep the momentum going.
“The things that we have been talking about and the guys and the new pieces that were brought in here, I told people we were all brought in here for a reason and you are starting to see that,” Mayfield said. “That is why I continue to talk about the new standard and turning this thing into a winning culture.”
The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions and have a 14-2 record on the season.
They’ve won six of their eight home games.
