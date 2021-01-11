Cavaliers have extra high-tech defender to keep Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse safe for fans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs are looking for wins on the court and also in the stands as they look to defeat coronavirus
“Whatever we can do to minimize human error and utilize technology to help create what we feel is the safest building in the state of Ohio, those are the efforts we have,” says Cavs and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski.
They have an extra defense at the FieldHouse, Armored Things Crowd Intelligence, which uses Wi-Fi and cell phones to manage crowds during COVID-19.
“We can see on a real-time basis where people are migrating to,” says Komoroski. “What that does is It enables us to deploy resources more rapidly on a real-time basis. If we get to a point where there’s a greater concentration than what we would be comfortable with to maintain a safe environment, we’ll be able to access that information immediately on a remote basis.”
The renovation at the FieldHouse, with a grand reopening in September of 2019 with the Black Keys, turned out to be more than just aesthetic with improved ventilation and more space.
“We went through the $185 million transformation of the Fieldhouse, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which creates, which couldn’t have come at a better time,” says Komoroski. “State-of-the-art HVAC system, more public square footage than virtually any other arena in the country.”
The Cavs also use software to determine the safest seating at the FieldHouse to reassure fans.
“We believe they’re walking into the safest building in the state of Ohio,” Komoroski says
The Cavs will play the Memphis Grizzlies with 10% of capacity and, like other sports leagues, the Cavs want to see attendance go up to 20%, then 30%, until they eventually can accommodate 20,562 screaming fans once again.
