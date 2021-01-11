Cleveland Browns celebrated historic win on FaceTime with coach Stefanski, who watched from home due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn’t left out of the postgame celebrations.
The Cleveland Browns rookie head coach was forced to watch the team’s first playoff appearance in 18 years from his basement while quarantining following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis earlier in the week.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield said the Browns FaceTime called coach Stefanski after the historic 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.
“The postgame locker room, we had a bunch of guys on FaceTime on,” Mayfield said after the game.
Mayfield also said that defensive end Olivier Vernon, who will miss the playoffs after he ruptured his Achilles towards of the end of the regular season, was called via FaceTime.
“This is a team. Whether we are in person or not, we have gone through everything. Everybody in the league has gone through the Zoom calls and everything,” Mayfield added. “No matter if we are in person or not, we know the men who we have in this building. We are a team. We stick together and that meant a lot. To have those guys there in our celebration was great.”
The Browns travel to Kansas City to take on the No. 1-seed Chiefs in the next round.
“For a lot of guys, it was a huge win, my first playoff win, for starters, but nobody here is satisfied yet,” Mayfield said.
