Cleveland man dies after being shot in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old Cleveland man died after being shot multiple times on Dec. 28, 2020.
Cleveland Heights police said several people entered a home in the 3200 block of Berkeley Road around 4:15 a.m. and shot Kevin Matthews.
Four other people were also inside the home, but they were not injured.
Officers rendered first aid until EMS transported Matthews to University Hospitals.
Matthews died from his injuries on Jan. 9.
At this time, police have charged two people in connection with the murder.
Emari Chambers, 22, is charged with obstructing justice and is out on bond.
Samuel Thomas, 24, is charged with felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle.
Thomas is locked up in the Cuyahoga County Jail on a $125,000 bond.
Police said additional charges are now pending against Thomas.
