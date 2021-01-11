Cleveland woman dies in violent Bedford car crash

Cleveland woman dies in violent Bedford car crash
By Julia Tullos and Harry Boomer | January 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST - Updated January 11 at 5:45 PM

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into multiple cars at a dealership.

Horrific crash on camera: 28-year-old woman killed after losing control of car, crashing into vehicles Bedford dealership http://bit.ly/2Xv76AN

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, January 11, 2021

Bedford police said Janelle Black, of Cleveland, was speeding eastbound on Rockside Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 28-year-old woman died in a car accident in Bedford.
The 28-year-old woman died in a car accident in Bedford. (Source: Family)

After Black lost control of her car, she went airborne and slammed onto vehicles at the the Bedford Nissan Dealership at Rockside Road and Broadway Avenue.

Accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 9.
Accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 9. (Source: Bedford police)

The violent impact actually dislodged the engine from her car, said police.

28-year-old woman dies in car accident in Bedford.
28-year-old woman dies in car accident in Bedford. (Source: Bedford police)

EMS transported Black to MetroHealth Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Employees at the dealership were still assessing how many vehicles were damaged.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.