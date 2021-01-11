Cleveland woman dies in violent Bedford car crash

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into multiple cars at a dealership.
Bedford police said Janelle Black, of Cleveland, was speeding eastbound on Rockside Road around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
After Black lost control of her car, she went airborne and slammed onto vehicles at the the Bedford Nissan Dealership at Rockside Road and Broadway Avenue.
The violent impact actually dislodged the engine from her car, said police.
EMS transported Black to MetroHealth Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Employees at the dealership were still assessing how many vehicles were damaged.
