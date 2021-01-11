Dozens of Browns fans greeted players as they returned to Cleveland following postseason victory (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of fans gathered in the early morning hours to welcome Browns players back home following their 48-37 win postseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team arrived back to Northeast Ohio at around 3 a.m. Monday to plenty of fan support.
The 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was the first postseason victory for the Browns since 1995.
The Browns will look to continue in the postseason when Cleveland takes on the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.