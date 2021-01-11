Dozens of Browns fans greeted players as they returned to Cleveland following postseason victory (video)

By Chris Anderson | January 11, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 3:59 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of fans gathered in the early morning hours to welcome Browns players back home following their 48-37 win postseason win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team arrived back to Northeast Ohio at around 3 a.m. Monday to plenty of fan support.

3 a.m. and our fans were there to welcome us home. We have the best fans. 🧡 #WeWantMore

Posted by Cleveland Browns on Monday, January 11, 2021

The 48-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was the first postseason victory for the Browns since 1995.

The Browns will look to continue in the postseason when Cleveland takes on the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday afternoon.

