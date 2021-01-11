Governor orders flags in Ohio be flown at half-staff to honor 2 Capitol police officers who died since Washington, DC riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all flags at public buildings and grounds to be flown at half-staff following the deaths of two Capitol police officers.
To honor U.S. Capitol police officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, the governor said flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on Jan. 13.
Sicknick died on Thursday as a result of injuries sustained during the violent riots on the U.S. Capitol building involving supporters of President Donald Trump.
According to the Associated Press, Liebengood’s cause of death over the weekend was an apparent suicide.
