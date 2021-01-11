Here’s how you can register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Monday, Jan. 11, Medina County citizens 80 years of age or older can schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.
Residents need to call 330-723-9688, ext. 243, to book their appointment and to find out where to go to receive the vaccine.
“The opportunity to administer vaccine to the next phase of citizens comes at a welcome time. Medina County has experienced a recent rise in cases,” said Krista Wasowski, Medina County Health Commissioner. “The amount of vaccine we receive from week to week is limited, allowing us to start with only a modest schedule. We are grateful to Medina County citizens for their patience as we work through the process of scheduling as many people as supply allows each week.”
Citizens 65 years of age and older can begin to prepare for when the vaccine is available for their age group by registering with the website.
You will not be able to make an appointment until your age group is eligible.
