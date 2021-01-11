Highway chase ends with utility pole hit, driver thrown from car in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man hit a pole and was thrown from his car late Sunday night after he led the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) on a chase in Elyria.
According to OSHP, just before 11:45 p.m. a trooper attempted to pull over 26-year-old Davonte Prince for an equipment violation on the 2012 Hyundai Sonata he was driving on Route 57 near Gulf Road.
Instead of stopping, Prince sped away from troopers, leading police onto West River Road before driving off the road.
Prince hit a utility pole, a fence and a tree.
He was seriously injured in the crash, which ejected him and the car’s engine on the side of the road.
The transformer on the utility pole Prince hit was leaking fluid following the crash; OSHP said Ohio Edison crews were on scene making emergency repairs.
A fence Prince hit into damaged a parked car.
Debris from the crash flew into the front windows of a house.
OSHP said excessive speed and lack of a seatbelt were factors in the crash, which is under investigation.
