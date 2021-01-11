Kareem Hunt to play against former team when Cleveland Browns face Kansas City Chiefs in playoffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the Cleveland Browns advancing from the NFL’s Wild Card round, Kareem Hunt will now face his former team for the first time since he was released in 2018.
The Northeast Ohio native, who played high school football at Willoughby South High School, was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and led the league in rushing in his rookie year.
Hunt was then released by Kansas City in November 2018 after video surfaced showing him shoving and kicking a woman at The Metropolitan at the 9 in downtown Cleveland.
Sunday’s playoff game will be the first time Hunt faces his former teammates since joining Cleveland.
“I definitely keep in touch with some of those guys. That is where I started. They did a lot for me, and I have a lot of people on that team,” Hunt said. “They look out for me and care for me as a person, and I care for them too. I probably won’t talk to too many of those guys, but there will be maybe one or two that I will call and chop it up with. Other than that, sorry, but we are enemies this week, fellas.”
Hunt was asked if he feels he has something to prove against the Chiefs.
“I am just going to let my game do the talking,” the running back replied.
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said after Sunday’s win against the Pittsburg Steelers that Hunt seemed determined to take on the Chiefs. He finished the game with two rushing touchdowns.
“Kareem ran pissed off. He ran like he wanted to get to Kansas City,” Mayfield described.
Hunt was actually a member of the Chiefs the last time Cleveland played Kansas City, with the Browns losing 37-21 in 2018.
The Browns take on the reigning Super Bowl champions in Kansas City on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.
