Kareem Hunt to play against former team when Cleveland Browns face Kansas City Chiefs in playoffs

“I definitely keep in touch with some of those guys. That is where I started. They did a lot for me, and I have a lot of people on that team,” Hunt said. “They look out for me and care for me as a person, and I care for them too. I probably won’t talk to too many of those guys, but there will be maybe one or two that I will call and chop it up with. Other than that, sorry, but we are enemies this week, fellas.”