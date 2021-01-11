Man arrested for acts of public indecency on Akron Metro bus

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a man who ran away from officers and hid behind a building after allegedly committing acts of public indecency on a Metro bus.
Officers first saw 43-year-old Rainer Moore around 2:45 p.m. Friday at the Metro Transit Center on Broadway Avenue.
When they tried to stop Moore, who was wanted for several acts of public indecency, he ran away.
Officers later found Moore downtown, hiding behind a business on the 300 block of Main Street.
When Akron police took Moore into custody, they found a baggie which contained an “unknown white powdery substance” and marijuana.
Moore was charged with Public Indecency and Obstructing Official Business.
