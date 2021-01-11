Mega Millions, Powerball have combined jackpots of more than $1 billion

By Julia Tullos | January 11, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 2:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The combined jackpots of Mega Millions and Powerball have risen to $1.16 billion!

The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday and the Powerball drawing is Wednesday.

The Mega Millions jackpot is $615 million and the Powerball jackpot is $550 million.

This is the 4th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the 9th largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Tickets are $2 each.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

