‘Nameless gray faces’ and fans fire back at JuJu Smith-Schuster after beating Steelers for Browns 1st playoff win in 26 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From positive COVID-19 tests taking out Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and key offensive players, to coming in as the underdog three seeds below Pittsburgh, to being called “nameless gray faces” by one of the Steelers, this week was full of hurdles for the Browns leading up to this game.
But that didn’t stop Cleveland from making history on Heinz Field in their first playoff game appearance in 18 years with their first playoff victory since 1994 under Head Coach Bill Belichick when they beat the Patriots 20-13 in the Wild Card round.
After beating Pittsburgh on our home turf last week, the 11-5 Browns faced the 12-4 Steelers for this NFL Wild Card showdown.
Those records have now changed to 12-5 and 12-5, only our season isn’t over.
The Browns will go on to play the Kansas City Chiefs.
But for now, it’s time to celebrate... and that’s what Cleveland Browns players and fans are taking to Twitter to do (especially since the pandemic halted typical celebratory activities at bars and such).
Most of the tweets fired back at the interview by Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster who was asked if he feels the Cleveland Browns are any different this year after finishing with an 11-5 record.
“I think they’re still the same Browns that I’ve played every year,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple of good players on their team. But at the end of the day, the Browns is the Browns. It’s AFC North football. They’re a good team. I’m just happy we’re playing them again.”
JuJu’s words did not age well... causing a backfire on social media.
Rather, the Browns’ performance made it look like he gave Cleveland a little more motivation to prove him, and any other doubters, wrong.
After the victory, Browns QB Baker Mayfield said, “we knew everybody was counting us out,” while his teammates tweeted out similar comments calling out at the skeptics.
Even former Browns K Phil Dawson chimed in on the action.
The Indians and Cavaliers and Monsters rallied behind their fellow Cleveland team.
The Browns even had the NFL and national publications rooting for them.
SportsCenter also took a jab at JuJu...
...or two.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport and CBS Sports Radio host Jim Rome pointed out the obstacles the Browns had to overcome to get this far.
In usual LeBron James fashion, the former Cleveland Cavalier and Akron native was cheering for his home team.
Of course, Cleveland fans blew up Twitter with cheers for Cleveland and jeers for Pittsburgh.
As for JuJu, he told reporters he doesn’t regret what he said, but admitted the Browns showed up.
