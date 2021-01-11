4 new deaths, 236 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

Ohio reports single-day spike of 75 COVID-19 deaths and 7,892 new cases.

File photo. (Source: The Associated Press)
By Simon Hannig | January 11, 2021 at 7:31 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 7:32 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Monday there are four new deaths reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 195 dead city wide. There are also 236 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 21,153 citywide.

Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 4 years old to their 80s.

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Monday below.

The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.

CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.

