Here’s who bought Nighttown in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -After nearly 30 years in business at the top of the hill in the Cedar Fairmount Neighborhood, Nighttown owner Brendan Ring sold the restaurant and live music venue to real estate investor Rico Pietro, and a syndicate of investors.
“The Nighttown block was an incredible real estate play with a strategic opportunity to curate an elite local celebrity chef to energize the menu and dining experience,” said Pietro.
Several local chefs have taken to social media to confirm that they are not part of the sale or the project.
They are in the final stages of negotiations with a prominent local chef and will make the announcement soon.
“I couldn’t be happier to have someone of this caliber moving in there. It’s my baby,” Ring said.
Pietro said they will keep much of what people love about Nighttown but make some modest functional renovations to the establishment and are shooting for a July 1 grand re-opening.
“I wasn’t planning on selling. It wasn’t even on my radar. But a chance to make a clean break is a good thing,” Ring said.
“We are proud to be the shepherd for the Nighttown brand. Loyal customers, we look forward to having you back this summer. We promise our plan is thoughtful and energizing,” Pietro said.
The real estate deal also includes the former 5/3 Bank building which will be a new Chipotle Mexican Grille, complete with a drive through lane.
Upon reopening guests will be able to take advantage of new structured parking, allocated for the restaurant. The spaces are a part of The Ascent at the Top of the Hill, an $80 million luxury apartment complex adjacent to Nighttown.
