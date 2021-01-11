3 Northeast Ohio bars cited for violating COVID-19 health orders during Browns’ playoff game

(WOIO) - The Ohio Investigative Unit cited three Northeast Ohio bars Sunday for violating coronavirus protocols during the Browns’ playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Many bar owners are now pleading with Governor Mike DeWine to extend the curfew for some of these big football games. Between the Buckeyes national title game Monday and the Browns making it in the playoffs, bar owners say it’s just hard to physically get all of the customers out the door by 10 o’clock, even when they start doing last call by 9:15.
“He extended it for the Monday night football game for 12,000 fans to be inside the stadium earlier in the season, but he’s not extending it for small businesses,” said Kenneth Finnegan, Owner of Finny’s Sports Bar. “I think there’s a greater risk for 12,000 people in one place than the 35 that were in my place last night.”
Finny’s Sports Bar in Norton was hit with their first COVID violation Sunday night. The bar was cited for improper conduct/disorderly activity. Agents arrived at 10:30 to find approximately 35 customers congregating and drinking alcohol.
“We were kind of wrapping things up flashing the lights letting people know that we were gonna be closing,” said Finnegan.
Finnegan had the misfortunate of opening his bar in December of 2019.
“The bad thing is because of all these the way the laws are wrote on the loans and the grants and everything we have to have 12 months’ worth of books to be eligible for anything,” explained Finnegan. “So, we haven’t been eligible for any grants, loans anything so it’s really hurting us and the little bit that we can make that’s all we have. It’s a good possibility if this thing goes much longer were not gonna be here next year.”
Basement Sports Bar in Northfield was also cited for having patrons inside drinking after curfew. Agents arrived at the bar around 10:20 and found about 50 people inside gathering and drinking. Owner Matthew Coleman says they tried to get the patrons out before 10, but couldn’t.
“At 9:30 you’re trying to then cash and tab everybody out and get everybody out of your building so there’s only so many terminals with so many tabs so it’s a hard situation where you’re starting the game, you have like an hour and a half for the game to start, everyone seated, their food is served and they’re out the door,” Coleman explained.
The Harry Buffalo in Painesville was also cited Sunday. Agents say patrons were sitting in every seat at the bar with no social distancing measures or physical barriers in place. A lot of these businesses believe the governor needs to extend the curfew at least on big game nights.
“People will also push back a little bit too so there’s a fine line that you have to lay with the customers where you know you understand you give them a little bit of space too and you let the know the urgency of getting out on time and I’m hoping when this comes to light that they’re like okay the time frame was you know 15 minutes after the 10 o’clock on such a high priority game that they maybe show a little bit of leniency,” Coleman said.
These three cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission. They could face fines or have their liquor licenses suspended.
