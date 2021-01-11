Northeast Ohio weather: Nice warming trend on the way, snow returns this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mondays sure are a lot easier when they’re Victory Mondays, aren’t they?
The clouds didn’t seem quite so gray today!
Hopefully, we’ll feel the same way next Monday!
I digress.
Clouds will linger through the evening.
There may be a few peeks of sky later tonight, but overall, we’re keeping the forecast mostly cloudy.
Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 20s by tomorrow morning.
The next few days will be very quiet, and we’re even expecting a nice warming trend by the middle of the week.
Highs will top out in the mid 40s Wednesday and Thursday.
It won’t last very long though!
Lake effect snow showers and colder temperatures will return for the upcoming weekend.
