Ohio reports single-day spike of 75 COVID-19 deaths and 7,892 new cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health reported 9,702 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 784,957 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a Monday afternoon briefing.
The 24-hour increase of 7,892 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 75 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.
An additional 88,131 total cases and 972 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 41,377 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 6,188 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.