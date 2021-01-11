President Trump awards Ohio’s US Rep. Jordan with Medal of Freedom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The White House announced on Monday that President Donald Trump awarded his Republican ally, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, with the Medal of Freedom.
According to a statement from the White House, Rep. Jordan was selected to receive the award for his roles in uncovering the “Fast and Furious” gun running program that benefited Mexican drug cartels and his involvement in investigating the deadly attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya.
Additionally, Jordan was recognized by President Trump for “exposing the fraudulent origins of the Russia collusion lie,” according to the White House.
“He is an inspiration to freedom-loving Americans everywhere and has distinguished himself as one of the most consequential members of Congress of his generation,” the White House’s statement described about Jordan.
News of the award for Jordan, who served on the defense team in the president’s 2019 Senate impeachment trial and has been one of his most outspoken supporters, comes as Trump continues to recognize his allies as his term nears end. He honored Rep. Devin Nunes, of California, with the Medal of Freedom during a private ceremony last week.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor awarded to those “who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors,” according to the White House.
Past recipients of the Medal of Freedom include Mother Teresa and Martin Luther King Jr.
