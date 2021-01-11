Seven years later: family of slain Cleveland Clinic employee still searching for answers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The anguish never goes away when it comes to mourning the death of a loved one.
Tanesha Moss knows about that all too well.
“It never gets easier, you only learn to adjust and live with it, but the pain, it becomes even more prevalent as time goes on,” said Moss.
Moss’ brother, Stephen Halton Jr, was killed on January 11, 2014.
Halton was on his way to work at the Cleveland Clinic, but unfortunately he never made it.
Someone shot and killed at a bus stop on Lakeshore Avenue.
“He was a father, he was a husband, he was someone and he was not someone who deserved this, that deserved to have his life taken at such a young age, he was only 30,” Moss added.
All these years later, Halton’s murder still remains a cold case.
Police believe it was an attempted robbery gone wrong, but there have been no new evidence to prove that theory is right.
Moss says that needs to change, the person who killed her brother should be held accountable.
“I just urge whoever knows something, heard something, saw something, listened to something to come forward because that may be what’s needed.
Moss says solving this case would bring closure to her family, especially to Halton’s children who are growing up not knowing what happened to their father.
“This is not one name that will be forgotten ever... this will not be swept under the rug, we will be here and we will be here for the longevity of this, to see that answers are provided,” said Moss.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.