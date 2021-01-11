This is a big week for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Ohio; here’s why

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio is about to begin vaccinating the general public, staring with those 80 years of age or older, but before that happens, several items must be checked off Gov. Mike DeWine’s list this week.
On Monday afternoon, Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda spoke with Cleveland 19, about how Summit County expects to rollout the vaccine.
More than 1,700 hospitals have signed up to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to the general public when it begins on Jan. 19 with older Ohioans, in what DeWine has called Phase 1B.
This phase will include older Ohioans and those with severe congenital health issues.
On Monday, DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health is holding a webinar to explain to the 1,700 hospitals exactly how the rollout must be handled.
If still interested, on Tuesday, the state will notify which hospitals have been selected and approximately how much of the vaccine they will be given to start.
That number will vary greatly based on population of older Ohioans living in a given county.
The Governor has tasked each county’s office of emergency management to hold a news conference this Wednesday or Thursday to explain exactly how they will be distributing the vaccines.
This too will vary widely.
Some counties with larger populations may resort to drive-thru or mass vaccination clinics at large hospitals. Some might use an appointment based system, while others may have walk-up clinics.
On Thursday, the governor will launch a new website showing which health systems have been selected to distribute the vaccines.
The dates for getting the vaccine into older Ohioans are as follows:
- Jan. 19: 80 years old and up
- Jan. 25: 75 years old and up
- Feb. 1: 70 years old and up
- Feb. 8: 65 years old and up
Also begin Feb. 1, any school staff that intends to have its whole district go back to in-person learning will be eligible for the vaccine.
DeWine recognizes that even with that schedule it will be hard to vaccinate all of those in 1B, with the limited amount of vaccine being sent to the state.
There are approximately 2.2 million Ohioans age 65 and up, and the state is only expected to receive an additional 100,000 dosses in those weeks.
DeWine has said there are approximately 300,000 school staff including teachers, administrators, bus drivers, janitors and food staff that will be eligible.
What will help the numbers in Phase 1B, is Phase 1A will be wrapping up and the doses allocated for that group will shift over to 1B.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.