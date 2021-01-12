Gov. DeWine vetoes bill that would have lifted county fair restrictions

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have allowed county fairs to hold all their usual activities, including rides and games, this summer.
If passed, Senate Bill 375 would have voided a bill signed by DeWine on July 30, 2020, that limited county fairs to only junior fair events.
In his veto message, DeWine noted his administration and the state legislature provided local fairs with a total of $4.7 million in funding in 2020.
That figure includes $50,000 to each local fair that held a junior fair and $15,000 to each fair that decided not to hold a junior fair.
DeWine said he vetoed SB 375 because he wants to make public health decision as fair season, which begins in June, draws closer.
“It is imperative that such fairs be conducted in a safe manner that reflects the facts on the ground at the time,” DeWine wrote in his veto message.
“A blanket rescission of the current Order does not achieve the goal of working together to properly plan the upcoming fair season while ensuring the public health and protection of the people of Ohio,” DeWine said.
