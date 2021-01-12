Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy today; temperatures not moving much

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have trapped low level moisture which is keeping this low stratus cloud in place.
I’ll be monitoring satellite trends throughout the day and adjust things if I happen to see some breaks develop.
Our latest forecast is calling for a cloudy sky.
Temperatures will move very little if we hang on to these clouds.
Afternoon temperatures will be around 30 degrees.
Clouds will be with us into tonight with temperatures basically holding steady.
Milder air builds in tomorrow with an increasing southwest wind.
This will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s.
