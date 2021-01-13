How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in every Northeast Ohio county and Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked all counties to put out guidance by Jan. 14 on how it plans to vaccinate people for COVID-19 who qualify under the Phase 1B category.
Phase 1B will focus on older Ohioans, and those with severe congenital and developmental illnesses.
It begins Jan. 19 with those 80 years of age and older.
Rollout plans will vary greatly based on a county’s size.
Some counties will require an online registration, some will have a call center, and some may not require registration at all.
Some will have mass vaccination clinics at hospitals, some will have appointment-based clinics and some may choose a drive-thru option.
There are 800 providers selected to be distributors all across the state and each will work with their county board of health to get the vaccine in the arms that need it most.
It was announced Tuesday, by the director of the Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) Brian Kimball, that Cleveland residents will need to register with the city of Cleveland and not Cuyahoga County.
Cleveland residents who register with the county will have their entries denied.
Here’s a link to every county and Cleveland:
- Cuyahoga County
- Cleveland Department of Public Health
- Summit County
- Stark County
- Medina County (Residents need to call 330-723-9688, ext. 243, to book their appointment and to find out where to go to receive the vaccine.)
- Lake County
- Lorain County
- Erie County
- Geauga County (You may also call 440-279-1940 for recorded instructions on how to register.)
- Ashtabula County
- Portage County
- Trumbull County
- Ashland County
- Wayne County
- Huron County
- Sandusky County
- Seneca County
- Richland County
Your best bet to get an appointment may not be through the county board of health listed above.
The vaccine has also been sent to 750 pharmacies and clinics around the state.
Each location is handling sign-ups differently.
Below is a link to every location, and their contact information giving out the vaccine in Ohio to those who qualify.
